$0.27 EPS Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

