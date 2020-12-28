$0.31 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after buying an additional 78,741 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

