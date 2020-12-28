$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 156.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 5,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $423.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

