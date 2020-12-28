$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $53.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Monro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.