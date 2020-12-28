-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 1,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.