-$0.47 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) -$0.47 EPS Expected This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $7.38. 30,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $413.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

