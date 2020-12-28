$0.52 EPS Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Perspecta reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,771,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.12. 678,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

