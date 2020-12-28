-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.77). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of INSM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.10. 689,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,894. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

