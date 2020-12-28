-$0.89 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $672,986 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

