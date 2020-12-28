$0.99 EPS Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 254,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

