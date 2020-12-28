$1.04 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 96.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. 6,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,005. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

