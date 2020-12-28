$1.09 EPS Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is ($0.12). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 322.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

XOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 5,125 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $168,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $208,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,031.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

