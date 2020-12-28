$1.17 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

IFF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.23. 1,056,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.