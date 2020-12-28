$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $730,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAP. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 672.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 205,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,391,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

