$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to post sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

BCDA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 997,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.