$119.93 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report sales of $119.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $138.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $393.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $394.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $431.51 million, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $442.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

HCCI traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,234. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.93 million, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 258,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 337,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.