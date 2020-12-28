14,422 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 631,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NYSE BKE opened at $30.06 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

