1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FCCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.