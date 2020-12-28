$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce $2.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 1,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,259. The firm has a market cap of $379.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

