25,001 Shares in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Laird Superfood at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSF shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE LSF opened at $57.10 on Monday. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

