2key.network 1-Day Volume Tops $308,811.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $308,811.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,810,910 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network.

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

