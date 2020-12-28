$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) to report sales of $31.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $104.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $158.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.28. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,794. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

