$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $32.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.41 million and the lowest is $32.20 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.39 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

MLAB stock opened at $284.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $292.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,762 shares of company stock worth $2,690,175. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4,738.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

