$390.04 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post sales of $390.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.90 million. FirstCash posted sales of $498.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,797. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

