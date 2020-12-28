$40.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $40.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the highest is $42.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $38.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $160.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 2,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

