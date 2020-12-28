$40.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $40.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the highest is $42.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $38.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $160.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 2,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.