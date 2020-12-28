$541.46 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce sales of $541.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.14 million and the highest is $546.77 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $588.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. 411,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

