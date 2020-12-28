8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0047 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $20,962.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000259 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

