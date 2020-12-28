Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:JEQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4347 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE JEQ opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

