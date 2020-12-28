Abyss 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $164,339.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $164,339.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00308078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00029018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.02151547 BTC.

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

