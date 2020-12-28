Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Aegis lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.43.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

