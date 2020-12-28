Accolade, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Accolade’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 29th. Accolade had issued 10,022,726 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,499,972 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Accolade’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

