Achain Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $2.67 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

