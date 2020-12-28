Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 11.7%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 865,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 619,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.