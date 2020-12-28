Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $233,043.21 and approximately $354,892.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Actinium has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,202,350 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

