Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.82 Million

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce sales of $358.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $368.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,673,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.