adToken Tops One Day Volume of $365.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. adToken has a market cap of $208,201.08 and $365.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00307578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.02167868 BTC.

adToken Token Profile

adToken (ADT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.