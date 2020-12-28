Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $5,392.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00614861 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

