AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $4.50. AeroCentury shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 93,635 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23.

About AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

