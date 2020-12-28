Airbloc Price Tops $0.0173 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $132,199.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, IDEX and CPDAX. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00132110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00630619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00326235 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00058985 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

