AirSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $11.62 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $3.24 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AST is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

