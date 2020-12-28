Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AKBA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $422.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 986,634 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.