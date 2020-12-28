Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.