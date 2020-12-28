Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives $4.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 31,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,192. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $355.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

