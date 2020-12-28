Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Up 13.7%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price shot up 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.57. 1,858,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 644,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.