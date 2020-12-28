Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.95

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 5881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alphatec by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

