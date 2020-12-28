Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Director Buys $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Director Richard N. Barton bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Altimeter Growth stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.