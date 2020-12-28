Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $69.67 on Monday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.