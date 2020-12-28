American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report sales of $223.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $849.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $866.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $869.82 million, with estimates ranging from $815.10 million to $907.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ACC stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $42.83. 802,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,976. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

