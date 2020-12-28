American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $296.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.23 million and the highest is $301.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $284.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. 794,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

