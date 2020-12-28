American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 2,432,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,449,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get American Well alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

American Well Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.